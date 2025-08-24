ENG
Zelenskyy presented Kellogg with the Order of Merit, 1st degree

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Keith Kellogg, US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, with the Order of Merit, First Class.

The presentation took place during celebrations marking Ukraine's Independence Day.

Also remind, that Kellogg is participating in the celebrations marking Ukraine's Independence Day.

