Zelenskyy presented Kellogg with the Order of Merit, 1st degree
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Keith Kellogg, US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, with the Order of Merit, First Class.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The presentation took place during celebrations marking Ukraine's Independence Day.
Also remind, that Kellogg is participating in the celebrations marking Ukraine's Independence Day.
