Peace deal without Ukraine will only encourage Russia, - parliamentarians of 30 countries

Members of the global parliamentary network United for Ukraine issued a statement in support of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to European Truth.

The informal network includes parliamentarians from 30 countries. Today, on Independence Day, they are visiting Ukraine.

Parliamentarians stressed that there is only one obstacle to peace and only one root cause of this war: dictator Putin and his imperialist obsession.

"We emphasize that any ceasefire agreement or peace agreement concluded without the participation of Ukraine and its European allies at the negotiating table—an agreement that does not guarantee Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity—is contrary to the Constitution of Ukraine, the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, and, in general, international law and its principles, does not contain effective and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, undermines Ukraine's aspirations to become a member of the transatlantic family, and will not bring peace but, on the contrary, will encourage Russia," the statement said.

Read more: US wants to minimise its role in security guarantees for Ukraine, - Politico

According to them, real peace requires a complete and unconditional ceasefire, including, but not limited to, the immediate cessation of all attacks on civilian targets and critical infrastructure.

This must be accompanied by transparent, credible (preferably US/EU-led) monitoring and verification to ensure that this does not become another frozen conflict.

The deputies also call on the parliaments of the world to urgently adopt resolutions that will never recognize any temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine as Russian, either de jure or de facto, and will not accept any restrictions on Ukraine's sovereignty, internal and foreign policy, including its choice of alliances.

The appeal also called for the opening of the first negotiating cluster in the talks on Ukraine's accession to the EU in early September.

"This first step should be followed by the opening of all six chapters of negotiations with Ukraine by the end of this year, as well as setting January 1, 2030, as the final date for Ukraine's membership in the EU, provided that all conditions are met," the statement said.

Parliamentarians noted that Ukraine's accession to NATO is an important guarantee of lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe.

The statement was signed, among others, by Žygimantas Pavilionis, Deputy Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs; Chair of United for Ukraine (Lithuania); Marko Mihkelson, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee (Estonia); Rihards Kols, Member of the European Parliament, Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Member of the Steering Committee of U4U (European Parliament); Thomas Erndle, Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Spokesperson for International Policy and Security of the CDU/CSU in the Bundestag (Germany); Johannes Koskinen, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee (Finland); Liliane Tangui, Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Vice-President of the French Delegation to the PACE (France); Darren Mott, Baron Mott OBE, Member of the House of Lords (United Kingdom); Pablo Ispán, Chair of the EPP Group in the Council of Europe; Ina Coșeru, Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and European Integration (Moldova).