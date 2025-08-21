US wants to minimise its role in security guarantees for Ukraine, - Politico

US Deputy Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby, responding to questions from European military leaders at a meeting chaired by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told allies that the United States plans to limit its participation in future security guarantees for Ukraine, placing the main responsibility on Europe.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Politico.

"There’s the dawning reality that this will be Europe making this happen on the ground. The U.S.. is not fully committed to anything," said a diplomat representing one of the NATO countries who was informed about the meeting.

Another informed source told Politico that this US position undermines the progress made in recent months in providing Ukraine with effective security guarantees.

European allies are currently somewhat confused by Trump's contradictory statements. In particular, regarding the non-deployment of US troops in Ukraine.

It should be recalled that European military leaders are working on a realistic plan for Ukraine's security guarantees, which will be supported by the United States, and have ten days to do so.

Read more: Germany’s potential role in security guarantees for Ukraine would be huge challenge for Bundeswehr – Bundestag