Germany’s potential role in security guarantees for Ukraine would be huge challenge for Bundeswehr – Bundestag

The Bundestag has warned of the risk of overstretching the Bundeswehr with a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing ntv, Bundestag Armed Forces Commissioner Henning Otte made the statement.

"One thing must not happen: approving more and more missions without strengthening the personnel base," the CDU politician said.

He noted that if Germany were to take part in providing security for Ukraine with a brigade of around 5,000 troops, it would be "a huge challenge for the Bundeswehr."

As a reminder, the "Coalition of the Willing" declared its readiness to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after the fighting ends.

President Trump has ruled out the possibility of deploying American troops in Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

At the same time, the United Kingdom has expressed readiness to send its forces to protect Ukraine’s skies and ports, but not to the front line.