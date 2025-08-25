Russians have recognised that they’re not going to be able to install puppet regime in Kyiv, - Vance

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that Russia understands that it will not be able to install a puppet government in Ukraine. Also, according to him, the Russians had to accept that Ukraine "will have territorial integrity".

Vance said this in an interview with NBC Meet the Press, Censor.NET reports.

According to the US vice president, Russia did not agree to concede all of its conditions that it set at the beginning of the war, but in some issues, the Russians "showed a willingness to be flexible".

"I didn't say that the Russians conceded on everything. But what they have conceded is the recognition that Ukraine will have territorial integrity after the war. They've recognised that they're not going to be able to install a puppet regime in Kyiv. That was, of course, a major demand at the beginning," Vance said.

"They've (the Russians - ed.) actually been willing to be flexible on some of their core demands. They've talked about what would be necessary to end the war," the US politician said.

