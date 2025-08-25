Putin not yet ready for real peace talks. Germany will take responsibility for Ukraine’s security, - Vice-Chancellor Klingbeil

Germany is ready to take responsibility for Ukraine's security guarantees, but decisions cannot be made without the participation of Ukrainians themselves.

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, this was stated during a visit to Kyiv by German Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil.

According to him, negotiations on guarantees are at an early stage and should begin with a ceasefire.

"What's important is that, in the end, there are security guarantees that ensure Ukraine is no longer attacked and that Putin no longer dares to attack Ukraine," he emphasised.

Klingbeil added that this would require strengthening the Ukrainian army and expanding weapons production in Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that "The ball is now in Vladimir Putin's court," who has not yet shown any willingness to engage in real peace talks.