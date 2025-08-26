71 combat engagements recorded on frontline, enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., 71 combat engagements have been recorded along the frontline.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

Border settlements, including Novovasylivka and Stara Huta in Sumy region, have come under Russian artillery fire from across the border. The community of Stara Huta also suffered an airstrike.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the Northern Slobozhanske and Kursk directions, with one battle still ongoing. The enemy also carried out three airstrikes, dropped five guided aerial bombs, and launched 115 attacks, including one using multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defensive positions four times near Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and towards Doroshivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks on their positions near the settlements of Kupiansk and Nova Kruhlia kivka. Another assault is still in progress.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,076,940 people (+870 per day), 11,130 tanks, 31,946 artillery systems, 23,175 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched 17 attacks near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, and towards Shandryholove, Stavky, Dronivka and Serebrianka. Ukraine’s Defense Forces successfully stopped 10 enemy attempts to advance, with fighting still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made four attempts to break through near Hryhorivka and towards Serebrianka, Vyiimka and Fedorivka, but was repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops carried out two unsuccessful assaults, trying to push towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked five times near Toretsk and towards the settlements of Berestok and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day the occupiers have launched 24 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Nykonorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne and Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have repelled 23 attacks, with one combat engagement still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked nine times near the settlement of Shevchenko and towards Filiia, Iskra and Oleksandrohrad. Three combat engagements are still in progress.

Read more: General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine on strike on Ust-Luga: Successful defeat with subsequent fire confirmed

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Russian aircraft struck Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out an airstrike on Preobrazhenka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian forces launched one unsuccessful assault on Ukrainian defensive positions.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded on other parts of the frontline.