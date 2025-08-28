Ukraine demands decisive international response after Russia’s massive strikes on Kyiv and other cities - Sybiha

Following Russia's massive strike, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the international community to respond to Russia's brutal actions.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a post by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kharkiv.

"We insist on a strong international response to Russia's brutal attack on Kyiv and other cities. Russia has killed at least eight people, including a child, and struck civilian infrastructure. Whatever Putin may say in Alaska, his actions speak louder than his words, denying diplomacy, dialogue, and peaceful efforts," wrote the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

We remind you that Russians launched a massive combined strike on Kyiv overnight. As of 10:30 a.m., twelve people had been killed in the capital, and more than 48 had been injured.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: massive strikes on Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and Bakhmut districts. Three civilians killed, three more wounded. PHOTOS