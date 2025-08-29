ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9880 visitors online
News Hostilities in Lyman sector
362 1

191 clashes in 11 directions in day. Enemy increased number of assaults in Lyman direction - General Staff. MAP

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the occupiers' advance, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Over the past day, 191 combat engagements were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched 3 missile and 70 air strikes, using 36 missiles and dropping 117 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,358 shellings, including 102 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,205 kamikaze drones to strike targets.

The aggressor carried out air strikes on populated areas, in particular:

Malomykhailivka – Dnipropetrovsk region; Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka – Donetsk region; Bilohiria – Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske – Kherson region.

Combat operations

Eight combat engagements took place in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions over the past day. The enemy carried out 10 air strikes, dropped 20 guided bombs, and carried out 163 shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

Ситуація на фронті

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

Ситуація на фронті

Yesterday, there were five attacks by invaders in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Zapadny, Synkivka, Holubivka, and Zagryzove.

Ситуація на фронті

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 31 times, trying to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Zelenaya Dolina, Kolodyazi, Torske, and in the direction of Yampil, Dronivka, and Serebrianka.

Ситуація на фронті

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers stopped ten enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Vyiimka, and Pereiizne.

Ситуація на фронті

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times in the direction of Stupochky.

Ситуація на фронті

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks in the areas of Shcherbinivka, Toretsk, and Rusyn Yar.

Ситуація на фронті

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 37 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Dachenske, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, and Novoukrainka.

Ситуація на фронті

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks over the past day in the areas of the settlements of Voskresenka, Maliivka, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, and Zaporizke.

Ситуація на фронті

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupying forces made one attempt to storm the positions of the Defense Forces near the village of Stepove.

Ситуація на фронті

Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by invaders in the Prydniprovskyi region.

Ситуація на фронті

No combat clashes were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

Strike the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, a command post, three artillery systems, and one other important enemy target.

In total, Russian invaders lost 850 personnel over the past day.

Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed four tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 61 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, 414 tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles, 28 missiles, and 109 vehicles belonging to the occupiers.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,080,480 people (+850 per day), 11,143 tanks, 32,125 artillery systems, 23,191 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (4382) military actions (2652) war in Ukraine (3602)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 