191 clashes in 11 directions in day. Enemy increased number of assaults in Lyman direction - General Staff. MAP

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the occupiers' advance, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Over the past day, 191 combat engagements were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched 3 missile and 70 air strikes, using 36 missiles and dropping 117 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,358 shellings, including 102 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,205 kamikaze drones to strike targets.

The aggressor carried out air strikes on populated areas, in particular:

Malomykhailivka – Dnipropetrovsk region; Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka – Donetsk region; Bilohiria – Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske – Kherson region.

Combat operations

Eight combat engagements took place in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions over the past day. The enemy carried out 10 air strikes, dropped 20 guided bombs, and carried out 163 shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

Yesterday, there were five attacks by invaders in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Zapadny, Synkivka, Holubivka, and Zagryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 31 times, trying to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Zelenaya Dolina, Kolodyazi, Torske, and in the direction of Yampil, Dronivka, and Serebrianka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers stopped ten enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Vyiimka, and Pereiizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks in the areas of Shcherbinivka, Toretsk, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 37 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Dachenske, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, and Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks over the past day in the areas of the settlements of Voskresenka, Maliivka, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, and Zaporizke.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupying forces made one attempt to storm the positions of the Defense Forces near the village of Stepove.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by invaders in the Prydniprovskyi region.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

Strike the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, a command post, three artillery systems, and one other important enemy target.

In total, Russian invaders lost 850 personnel over the past day.

Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed four tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 61 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, 414 tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles, 28 missiles, and 109 vehicles belonging to the occupiers.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,080,480 people (+850 per day), 11,143 tanks, 32,125 artillery systems, 23,191 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS