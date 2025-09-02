It is high time for ceasefire in Ukraine, - UN Secretary-General Guterres

The ceasefire should lead to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine.

This was stated by UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday in his speech to the leaders of the SCO member states, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"In Ukraine, it is high time for a ceasefire that will lead to a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace, in accordance with the UN Charter, international law and UN resolutions," Guterres said.

He also reiterated the need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages and unhindered access to humanitarian aid for the Palestinian population.

"From Sudan to Myanmar, the Sahel, Afghanistan and other regions... we must protect civilians, promote dialogue and ensure peace," the Secretary-General added.

According to him, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has "unique opportunities to promote a more peaceful, inclusive and sustainable future".