General Staff: 54 combat engagements recorded on frontline, most in Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00, 54 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline.

Censor.NET reports, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

Border settlements came under artillery fire from Russian territory, including Buchky and Hirske in Chernihiv region, as well as Novovasylivka, Shalyhyne, Bila Bereza and Buniakyne in Sumy region. The settlement of Zaliznyi Mist was hit by an airstrike with unguided rockets.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out eight airstrikes, dropped a total of 13 guided bombs, and launched 129 artillery attacks, including 10 with multiple rocket launchers.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack near Vovchansk, while two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched four assaults near Stepova Novoselivka and Borivska Andriivka, as well as toward Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,084,570 people (+780 per day), 11,157 tanks, 32,342 artillery systems, 23,237 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched six attacks near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, and toward Novyi Mir and Shandryholove. Clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukraine’s Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and toward Yampil, Dronivka, Siversk, and Vyimka. Three engagements are still underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made two attempts to advance toward Bondarne and Stupochky. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven assaults toward Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. Two engagements are continuing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces launched 17 attempts since the beginning of the day to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Volodymyrivka, Kucheriv Yar, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and toward Novopavlivka. Defense Forces have already repelled 13 assaults, but fighting continues.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks near Filiia, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, and Olhivske. Four clashes are still ongoing.

Read more: 58 combat clashes recorded on frontline, half of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded since the beginning of the day. The settlement of Bilohiria came under an airstrike.

In the Orikhiv direction, two clashes took place near Kamianske. Stepnohirsk was hit by an airstrike.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to break through Ukrainian defenses. An airstrike was carried out near the settlement of Kozatske.

In other directions of the frontline, the situation has not changed significantly.