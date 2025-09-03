58 combat clashes recorded on frontline, half of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 58 combat clashes have taken place along the frontline.

Hostilities in the north

Border settlements came under artillery fire from Russian territory, including Znob-Novhorodske, Prohres, Bobylivka, Studenok, Shalyhyne, and Buniakine in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out three missile strikes and three airstrikes, launching a total of three missiles and dropping six guided aerial bombs, as well as conducting 80 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk, while three more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor attempted assault operations three times near Zahryzove and toward Kupiansk.

Hostilities in the Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces attacked eight times near Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Shandryholove, and Serebrianka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and toward Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made four attempts to advance toward Stupochky. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian troops stopped two enemy assaults toward Pleshchiivka and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have made 29 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Shakhove, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Orikhove, as well as in the direction of Novyi Donbas, Myrnohrad, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, and Zvirove. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already stopped 23 attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked three times near Yalta, Voskresenka, and Komyshuvakha. Two clashes are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded since the beginning of the day. The settlements of Bilohiria and Veselianka came under airstrikes.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made a futile attempt to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops and carried out an airstrike near the settlement of Olhivka.

In other directions of the front, the situation has not changed significantly.