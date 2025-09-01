Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region and raised Ukrainian flag there, - General Staff. VIDEO
On 31 August 2025, the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne near the city of Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and showed a video of the installation of the Ukrainian flag, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that the soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelia" entered the village and installed the Ukrainian flag there.
The General Staff added that it took two weeks to detect the enemy, storm and clear the settlement.
Earlier, on 1 September, DeepState reported that the Ukrainian Defence Forces had repelled an attempt by Russian troops to break through to Myrnohrad through Novoekonomichne over the weekend.
