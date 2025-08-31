ENG
Russia’s total losses since start of war: about 1,082,140 troops (+810 in past day), 11,151 tanks, 32,199 artillery systems, 23,212 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Nightly report from the General Staff

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,082,140 Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the General Staff.

According to the statement, Russia’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 31, 2025, are approximately:

Personnel — about 1,082,140 (+810)

Tanks — 11,151 (+2)

Armored combat vehicles — 23,212 (+2)

Artillery systems — 32,199 (+27)

MLRS — 1,476

Air defense systems — 1,213

Aircraft — 422

Helicopters — 340

UAVs (operational-tactical level) — 55,062 (+371)

Cruise missiles — 3,664 (+38)

Warships / boats — 28

Submarines — 1

Vehicles and fuel tankers — 60,305 (+83)

Special equipment — 3,952

Russian losses

