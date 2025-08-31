Russia’s total losses since start of war: about 1,082,140 troops (+810 in past day), 11,151 tanks, 32,199 artillery systems, 23,212 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,082,140 Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the General Staff.

According to the statement, Russia’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 31, 2025, are approximately:

Personnel — about 1,082,140 (+810)

Tanks — 11,151 (+2)

Armored combat vehicles — 23,212 (+2)

Artillery systems — 32,199 (+27)

MLRS — 1,476

Air defense systems — 1,213

Aircraft — 422

Helicopters — 340

UAVs (operational-tactical level) — 55,062 (+371)

Cruise missiles — 3,664 (+38)

Warships / boats — 28

Submarines — 1

Vehicles and fuel tankers — 60,305 (+83)

Special equipment — 3,952

