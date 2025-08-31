Russia’s total losses since start of war: about 1,082,140 troops (+810 in past day), 11,151 tanks, 32,199 artillery systems, 23,212 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,082,140 Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the General Staff.
According to the statement, Russia’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 31, 2025, are approximately:
Personnel — about 1,082,140 (+810)
Tanks — 11,151 (+2)
Armored combat vehicles — 23,212 (+2)
Artillery systems — 32,199 (+27)
MLRS — 1,476
Air defense systems — 1,213
Aircraft — 422
Helicopters — 340
UAVs (operational-tactical level) — 55,062 (+371)
Cruise missiles — 3,664 (+38)
Warships / boats — 28
Submarines — 1
Vehicles and fuel tankers — 60,305 (+83)
Special equipment — 3,952
