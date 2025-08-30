Russians have scaled up use of anti-thermal vision cloaks to infiltrate at night - DeepState. VIDEO

Russian troops have scaled up the use of anti-thermal imaging cloaks, which allows them to actively infiltrate in the dark.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

What is the purpose of using anti-thermal cloaks?

According to the enemy's new infantry doctrine, the task is not to engage in combat on the front line, but to infiltrate, bypassing defensive positions. The next task is to go to the rear and look for the positions of pilots or mortar gunners, and start a small arms battle with them.

Special cloaks that minimise the visibility of heat play an important role in this. The tactic has been used for a long time and has already become popular almost everywhere.

