Defense Forces foil enemy breakthrough attempt toward Myrnohrad in Donetsk region – DeepState

Over the weekend, Ukrainian troops repelled an attempt by Russian forces to break through toward Myrnohrad via Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState analytical project, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that the Russian army deployed at least one MT-LB and another unidentified combat vehicle.

The MT-LB was hit near the 3rd ventilation shaft of the Kapitalna mine, while the other vehicle was struck west of the Sinyanske Reservoir. Search and elimination of enemy infantry that advanced on the armored vehicles is ongoing.

Four more pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed in the area of Razine and its outskirts, while OSINT confirmed the destruction of another four near Vozdvyzhenka. Some Russian forces managed to reach Malynivka, their further fate is being clarified.

Analysts noted that this activation is linked to the arrival of Russian marine units in the area, which are conducting offensive operations with armored support.

"The reality and nature of the fighting in Donbas is likely to change soon due to ‘surges’ by Russian marines, whose vehicles Ukrainian troops are already engaging with fire during their move-up. Earlier gains by Russian forces and the heavy concentration of troops near Pokrovsk, now squarely in their sights, will in the near term drive intensified pressure to pursue this long-standing objective," DeepState added.

