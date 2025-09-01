Ukrainian troops from the SIGNUM Battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh destroyed several enemy vehicles, including a Niva Chevrolet, a Mitsubishi Pajero marked "ALIVE", and two "loaves." No tricks saved the enemy’s equipment from precise strikes in the Lyman direction.

The SIGNUM Battalion reported the results of the battle on its page, Censor.NET informs.

