Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,083,790 people (+800 per day), 11,156 tanks, 32,301 artillery systems, 23,233 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,083,790 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 2.09.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1083790 (+800) people
tanks - 11156 (+1) units
armoured combat vehicles - 23233 (+4) units
artillery systems - 32301 (+53) units
MLRS - 1477 (+1) units
air defence systems - 1213 (+0) units
aircraft - 422 (+0) units
helicopters - 341 (+0)
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 55446 (+170)
cruise missiles - 3664 (+0)
ships / boats - 28 (+0)
submarines - 1 (+0)
motor vehicles and tank trucks - 60488 (+89)
special equipment - 3952 (+0)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff adds.

