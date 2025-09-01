ENG
Ammunition, equipment and seven occupiers — 77th SAB takes out enemy forces. VIDEO

Kamikaze strike-drone pilots of the 77th Separate Airmobile Naddniprianska Brigade (SAB) continue to hold the line. As Censor.NET reports, the operation destroyed an ammunition depot, a radar station, a  "loaf" (UAZ van -ed.) and a motorcycle.

Ukrainian UAVs also flew along an enemy trench, delivering precision strikes on Russian positions. Seven Russian soldiers were killed in the operation.

