Two drones violate Polish airspace

On the night of September 4, two unidentified drones entered Polish territory but were not shot down as they posed no threat.

"We had two violations of airspace," General Maciej Klisz, Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, said at a press conference. "These two violations were under full control of national forces and units assigned to the state defense system."

Chief of the General Staff General Wiesław Kukuła said the drones left Polish airspace without causing any damage.

The Polish military did not provide details on where the drones had entered Polish airspace from.

