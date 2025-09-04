Fire Point unveils FP-2 strike UAV for frontline. PHOTO

Ukrainian company Fire Point, the manufacturer of "Flamingo" rockets, unveiled the FP-2 strike UAV of the "middle strike" class at the MSPO exhibition in Poland, designed to hit targets not far from the frontline. The drone is equipped with a 100-kg warhead.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Militarny.

The FP-2 retains the design of the long-range FP-1 UAV, which is used to strike targets in Russia’s rear, but comes with different specifications.

The range has been reduced from 1,400 km to 200 km, while the warhead has been increased to 105 kg.

Read more: Until 2023, "Fire Point" company has been known only in film industry, but now it receives state orders, - military Kasianov

A graphical model of the FP-2 attack drone from FirePoint. Photo: Militarnyi

The UAV is offered in versions with autonomous guidance for strikes on fixed targets, as well as an option for manual operator control via a radio link to engage moving targets.

According to the developers, the new system is already being used on the frontline. And given its deep commonality with the mass-produced FP-1, deliveries to the frontline could accelerate in the near future.

Read more: Ukraine and France coordinating launch of drone production for Armed Forces – Ambassador Veyssière