Ukraine and France coordinating launch of drone production for Armed Forces – Ambassador Veyssière

Drone Industry

France is working with Ukraine to launch drone production for the Ukrainian army, which could be organized in both countries. Consultations are currently underway.

French Ambassador to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"In fact, the issue (of a French company launching drone production in Ukraine – ed.) is still being worked out. Our defense minister announced that the project would be implemented jointly with a very well-known French company, a leader in the manufacturing sector. This could become a very interesting initiative, as it involves supplying a large number of high-quality drones. Production could be organized in both countries simultaneously, or first in France and then in Ukraine. For now, this remains under discussion," the diplomat said.

He noted that the French side is also holding consultations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as he publicly called for more active support in purchasing Ukrainian-made drones for Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting: We speeding up delivery of additional air defense systems to protect against missiles

"Of course, we are also working on joint production capacities in Ukraine, and we hope that in time we can speak about this more openly. For security reasons, too many details cannot be disclosed, but I am convinced that drone production should take place both in France and in Ukraine," the ambassador emphasized.

According to him, it is very beneficial to have production facilities in Ukraine, as this saves time and resources — including not only production but also repair and maintenance.

"At the same time, it is important to use the capacities already available in our own countries. That is why we are working across all these areas," Veyssière added.

See more: Shmyhal, Radakin and British Chief of Defence Staff Knighton held meeting: they agreed on cooperation in drone production. PHOTO