Shmyhal, Radakin and British Chief of Defence Staff Knighton held meeting: they agreed on cooperation in drone production. PHOTO
Drone Industry
Ukraine's Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal met with the Chief of the UK Defence Staff, Admiral Anthony Radakin, and Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton.
He said this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.
The parties focused on cooperation with the British industry in the production of the main types of drones, as well as industrial cooperation within the framework of the Build with Ukraine initiative. They also discussed international efforts to create security guarantees and the work of the so-called "coalition of the willing".
A separate topic was preparations for the next meeting of the Contact Group in the Ramstein format, which will take place in London in September. Shmyhal thanked the UK for its unwavering support and leadership in countering Russian aggression.
