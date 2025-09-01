Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting: We speeding up delivery of additional air defense systems to protect against missiles

Drone Industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff, focusing in particular on funding for drone manufacturers and protection against Russian Shahed drones and missiles.



"I held the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting. Many details regarding preparations for the heating season.

First, control over the implementation of orders and the full execution of agreements with partners. Since the summer, we have been preparing our energy sectors for winter. I am grateful to everyone involved and fully carrying out their assigned tasks. It is important to stay ahead of the preparation schedule, taking into account all threats," he noted.

In addition, Zelenskyy instructed National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov to coordinate government officials, regional administrations, and energy companies in procuring additional short- and medium-range air defense systems, as well as increasing funding for drone manufacturers.

"Priority – downing Shaheds. Reports on deliveries must be provided weekly. We also discussed protection of grids and energy facilities in frontline and border communities, and backup supply," the president emphasized.

There were also reports on extraction, supply of energy resources, and electricity generation.

According to him, important results were achieved by Naftogaz and Ukrenergo teams, and further measures were approved for the purchase of required gas volumes.

"There was also a significant component regarding the Air Force. We are speeding up the delivery of additional air defense systems to protect against missiles. We count on maximum activity from Ukrainian diplomats in relevant contacts with partners.

We are preparing a technological Staff session with the participation of Ukrainian missile manufacturers, key drone producers, and air defense developers. We will increase production of our strike assets. The quality of Ukrainian deep strikes must grow significantly," Zelenskyy added.