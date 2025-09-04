Lisbon funicular crash: Ukrainian citizen killed

In Lisbon, Portugal, a Ukrainian citizen was killed in a funicular accident.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported this in a comment to the media, Censor.NET informs

According to the Ukrainian Embassy in Portugal, the victim was a Ukrainian man born in 1971.

Ukrainian diplomats informed the victim’s relatives and expressed condolences.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha instructed the embassy to provide the family with all necessary consular assistance.

Watch more: Russian FSS Mi-26 helicopter hit light pole at Yakutsk airport with screw. VIDEO

As reported earlier, on September 3, the Gloria tourist funicular in Lisbon derailed: 17 people were killed and another 21 injured.

According to Portuguese media, a cable snapped along the funicular’s route, causing the vehicle to lose control and crash into a nearby building.

A three-day mourning period has been declared in the city.

Read more: Iranian courts regarding downing of UIA plane are fictitious, - International investigative group