Russian helicopter violated Estonian airspace: Tallinn protests to Russia

On Monday, September 8, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy to protest and hand over an official note over the violation of Estonian airspace by a Russian helicopter.

This was reported by the press service of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

ERR writes that on the afternoon of Sunday, September 7, a Russian helicopter violated the air border of Estonia. The General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces said that the Mi-8 helicopter entered the country's airspace near the island of Vaindloo without permission. The helicopter did not have a flight plan, and the transponder was turned off.

The Russian helicopter stayed in Estonian airspace for about four minutes.

In response to this incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy to protest and hand over an official note regarding the violation of Estonian airspace.

The head of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Margus Tahkna, said that it was "another serious and regrettable incident, especially given that this is the third such violation this year."