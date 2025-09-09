Trump on murder of Ukrainian woman Zarutska: Her blood is on hands of Democrats

US President Donald Trump said that the Democratic government of North Carolina, where Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska was killed, is responsible for this crime.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

Trump called the attacker a "mentally unstable lunatic".

He added that the perpetrator was a known repeat offender who had been arrested and released on bail a total of 14 TIMES.

"What the hell was he doing on the train and on the street? Criminals like that should be locked up in prison. The blood of this innocent woman is literally on the killer's knife, and now her blood is on the hands of Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail, including former disgraced governor and ‘self-proclaimed Senate candidate’ Roy Cooper. North Carolina and every state needs law and order, and only Republicans will deliver it!" Trump wrote.

In addition, the American president was outraged that the leading US media outlets did not report on this incident.