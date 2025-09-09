Third pipeline in Russia blows up within 24 hours – media

A powerful explosion hit a trunk oil pipeline in Russia’s Krasnoarmeysky district of Saratov region overnight on September 8 at around 01:00.

This was reported by Interfax-Ukraine, citing sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the source, the blast disabled the Kuibyshev-Lysychansk oil pipeline, which has an annual capacity of 82 million tons and was supplying Russian occupation forces with fuel.

See more: Mass drone-and-missile strike on occupied Donetsk, Makiivka, Yenakiieve, suspected hit on Russian HQ. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Local social media channels on Monday morning reported teams gathering on site to handle the aftermath of the incident. The source added it was the third oil and gas infrastructure facility damaged in Russia in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, media citing sources reported explosions on gas pipelines and oil pipelines in the Penza region.

At the same time, Russian propaganda outlets described the incidents as "planned exercises."