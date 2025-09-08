Mass drone-and-missile strike on occupied Donetsk, Makiivka, Yenakiieve, suspected hit on Russian HQ. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the evening of September 8, the temporarily occupied cities of Donetsk, Makiivka and Yenakiieve came under attack from drones and cruise missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA and local channels.

Thus, local residents report loud sounds of explosions and a large number of hits in different areas. Fires are also reported.

According to Russian sources, which blamed Ukraine for the attack, a residential building in Makiivka was hit, killing one person.

Watch more: Representative of occupiers in Donetsk called for punishment of people who ask for water: "Apply the most severe measures. These are calls for rebellion and destabilisation in favour of Ukraine and London". VIDEO





Former Mariupol mayoral adviser and head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andriushchenko, said Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Russian military base.

The "KiberBoroshno" project reported that the Defense Forces hit the Topaz plant, where a Russian army-level command post was located.

Other OSINT analysts have also reported hits on the former Topaz plant.

The attacks were likely carried out with Storm Shadow cruise missiles as well as "Liutyi" strike drones.

Read more: Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery and number of important occupiers’ facilities have been hit, - General Staff