Representative of occupiers in Donetsk called for punishment of people who ask for water: "Apply the most severe measures. These are calls for rebellion and destabilisation in favour of Ukraine and London". VIDEO

A representative of the occupation authorities in Donetsk has called on the 'law enforcement' agencies to deal with the city's residents who are demanding water supplies.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording was published online in which the Russian official called such demands calls for rebellion and destabilisation in favour of "Ukraine and London".

"The occupation authorities of Donetsk responded to the residents of the city to their appeals and complaints about the lack of water. The so-called "DPR deputy" Valery Skorokhodov spoke on a local TV channel, where he called the dissatisfied people "agents of London and Ukraine", saying that they were deliberately rocking the boat and wanted to provoke a revolution in Donetsk in the interests of the West. He said that people should endure and remain silent, as under Stalin, when no one protested or rebelled. He also "snitched" on the pensioners who recorded the appeal to Russian law enforcement. He said they should be severely punished because they were carrying out the tasks of enemy states," the author of the publication writes in his commentary.

