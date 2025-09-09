Director of "Servant of People" became largest gas trader and UAV manufacturer thanks to his friendship with Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Director and screenwriter of the series "Servant of the People" Oleksii Kiriushchenko is siphoning off millions of hryvnias from his new company El-Energo in cooperation with firms linked to MP from the OPZZh party Yurii Boiko.

This is stated in an investigation by Bihus.Info, Censor.NET reports.

"While Oleksii Kiriushchenko’s film is ‘inoculating’ viewers against the ‘Russian world,’ Kiriushchenko himself is making millions with that very ‘Russian world.’ For a year and a half, the Kvartal 95 director has taken on a new role — siphoning off millions of hryvnias from his brand-new company El-Energo. And he is doing it together with companies in the orbit of OPZZh figure Boiko," the journalists said.

