MIA Academy leaders received service apartments promised to social security beneficiaries and veterans – media. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The leadership of the National Academy of Internal Affairs (NAIA) allocated service apartments among themselves in a residential complex in Kyiv. The housing was previously promised to privileged groups and veterans. After privatization, some NAIA leaders sold the apartments.

It is noted that in 2017, the National Academy of Internal Affairs (NAIA) decided to demolish its dormitories and educational building in Kyiv, located at Kudriashova (Mokra) 8-10, and to build a residential complex in cooperation with a developer on the freed-up site.

The decision was justified at the time by the fact that the dormitories were old and unsuitable for use, and the Academy needed housing for its employees. As of that year, 250 employee families were on the housing waiting list, 90% of whom were privileged groups (combatants, ATO veterans, police officers, Chornobyl victims, etc.).

The construction of the residential complex on NAIA land was intended to help solve this problem, as under the terms of the agreement, the Academy was to receive 28 apartments from the developer within this complex.

In 2024, the first constructed residential complex "City Hub" was commissioned, and 18 apartments in the complex were transferred to the Ministry of Internal Affairs Academy. These apartments were immediately privatized by Academy employees who had previously been on the housing waiting list and supposedly lived in dormitories. However, as Bihus.Info found out, these Academy employees and their relatives already own various real estate properties.

Who from NAIA received the apartments?

According to Bihus.Info, the largest of the 18 apartments was received by Inna Shrub, Deputy Director for the Correspondence Program at the National Academy of Internal Affairs. It is a two-room apartment with a total area of 87 square meters. The average market value of such an apartment is about $130,000. However, Inna Shrub sold the apartment just two months later. According to Shrub’s declaration, her parents and sister collectively own nine apartments in Kyiv, and the Shrub family lives in a new-build apartment registered to her mother.

Record for selling a privatized apartment was set by Oleksii Fedchenko, a senior lecturer at NAIA. After receiving a state apartment, he sold it literally within three weeks, refusing to explain the reasons. However, these can be found in official registries — his wife owns three apartments in Kyiv, a profitable pharmaceutical business, and a Land Rover Discovery worth 1.5 million hryvnias. Overall, the couple declared enough assets to simply buy such an apartment instead of taking it from the state.

Another apartment in the residential complex was received by Yurii Myronets, head of the Information and Technical Support Department at NAIA. He was registered as "living in a dormitory" and remained on the waiting list even after becoming the owner of a two-room apartment in the "Orange Park" complex in Kryukivshchyna near Kyiv in 2019. In 2024, Myronets wrote off that property by selling the apartment to his father-in-law while continuing to live there. He then received an apartment in the "City Hub" complex. Interestingly, Myronets is currently building a private house in Kryukivshchyna.

An apartment in the "City Hub" complex was also received by Nina Reshetynska, head of the Procurement and Tenders Department at the Ministry of Internal Affairs Academy. She had been on the housing waiting list since 2018, registered as "living in a dormitory." However, already in 2018, Reshetynska declared that her family was building a private house in the village of Horenychi near Kyiv. The house was commissioned in 2020, yet in 2024 she still received a state apartment.

As stated in the Bihus.Info investigation, this scheme of distributing state apartments among NAIA employees is nothing new. Previously, the rector Ruslan Serbin and the wife of Vice-Rector Stanislav Mozol received real estate in the new residential complex in the same way. At that time, the Mozol family owned six apartments, two houses, and a hotel near Bukovel.

Another vice-rector, Andrii Zapototskyi, also received a service apartment in the same complex. He currently lives in a private house registered to a fellow villager, while his family privatized and sold the service apartment, using the proceeds to invest in real estate, including abroad.

