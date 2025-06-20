Journalist Bihus says he is freelance employee of SSU military counterintelligence

Investigative journalist Denys Bihus confirmed that he is a freelance employee of the Military Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Bihus said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

According to Bihus, he resigned from the Defence Forces as part of the Patrol Police at the end of 2023, and after a while his friends from the SSU military counterintelligence "threw in some cool tasks". Thus, he became a freelance employee of the SBU's Military Counterintelligence Department.

The journalist clarified that the certificate of a freelance employee of the operational unit of the SSU Military Counterintelligence Department gives almost nothing but the opportunity to "sometimes work with some things" and "sometimes visit some places". Bihus stressed that he has no reservation, no salary from the state budget, and no reserve status.

"When someone from the SSU does bullshit, the editorial office has filmed it, is filming it and will continue to film it, and when there is a war, I have helped it, am helping it and will help it with everything I can. I am proud to be able to help the SSU's Military Counterintelligence Department with the war, even if only a little," Bihus said.

Earlier, on 18 June, "ES" MP Oleksii Honcharenko said that Bihus was a public freelance employee of the operational unit of the Security Service of Ukraine" and had a freelance certificate.