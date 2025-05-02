All influence over parliament now lies with President’s Office. Ukraine has become presidential republic – media. VIDEO

The Verkhovna Rada currently holds no real influence, as all power has been concentrated in the hands of the President’s Office.

This is stated in the material of Bihus.Info, Censor.NET reports.

Journalists refer to Davyd Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction, as the parliament’s "director."

"Arakhamia’s negotiating skills are evident not only through numerous behind-the-scenes meetings, but also in the results of parliamentary votes. It takes constant dialogue, because securing 226 votes means bargaining and personally persuading each People`s Deputy," one journalist stated.

The investigation also claims that Yurii Boiko, a deputy from the former OPFL party, remains in parliament because he consistently supports legislation promoted by the President’s Office.

"Whatever the presidential faction votes for — Boiko’s deputies vote for as well," the report notes, citing analysis of voting records.

"The worst part is that there is no parliamentary voice strong enough to counterbalance the ruling party. No one in the Rada can match the president’s team in influence. During wartime, this has both risks and advantages — but it’s time to acknowledge that over the past three years, Ukraine has shifted from a parliamentary-presidential system to a purely presidential one," the investigation concludes.

