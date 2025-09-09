Enemy launches 47 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 152 occupiers neutralized – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 22:00, 152 combat engagements have taken place along the front.

Russian invaders launched one missile strike and 59 airstrikes, using two missiles and dropping 72 guided bombs. They also deployed 1,977 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,416 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, eight combat clashes took place. The enemy carried out six airstrikes, dropping a total of 14 guided bombs, and conducted 174 artillery shelling attacks, including four with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched six attacks near Vovchansk, with two battles still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces attempted seven assaults near Stepova Novoselivka and toward Kupiansk, Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Ukraine’s Defense Forces repelled eight enemy assaults near Novomykhailivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi and Torske, with one battle still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy launched 20 attacks near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka and toward Yampil, Dronivka, Vyiimka and Pazeno. Five clashes are still underway.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, Russian units carried out three assaults near Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, 10 combat clashes took place today. The enemy tried to storm Ukrainian positions near Katerynivka, Yablunivka, Poltavka and toward Oleksandro-Shultyne and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the enemy has carried out 47 attacks near Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Zapovidne, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne and toward Rodynske, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk and Molodetske. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the assaults. According to preliminary reports, 152 occupiers were neutralized, including 84 irreversibly. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed seven vehicles, a motorcycle, one piece of special equipment, eight UAVs, a drone control post and an ammunition depot. One vehicle, one artillery piece and seven enemy shelters were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 attacks near Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Novomykolayivka, Olhivka and toward Filiia, Ivanivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Ternove and Novoivanivka. Five battles are still ongoing.

Situation on other directions

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded on other directions.