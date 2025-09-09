Russians have lost nearly 300,000 soldiers since start of year – Syrskyi. VIDEO

The losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the year have already reached almost 300 thousand (299,210) people.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"We are eliminating the enemy day and night. Each eliminated occupier is another step towards real peace and security for Ukraine. I thank our soldiers, defenders, for their professionalism. The struggle continues," Syrskyi stressed.

