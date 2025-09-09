69 combat engagements recorded on front, half of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

As of 16:00 on September 9, the total number of combat engagements along the front amounted to 69.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the report of the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Hostilities in the north

Today, communities in Novovasylivka, Nova Huta, Bachivsk, Vilna Sloboda, Bobylivka, Bila Bereza, Malushyne, and Hirky in Sumy region, as well as Zaliznyi Mist in Chernihiv region, came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks, while another clash is ongoing. The occupiers’ aircraft carried out three strikes, dropping eight guided bombs. In addition, the enemy conducted 126 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including two with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched three attacks near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, Defense Forces repelled four enemy assaults near Stepova Novoselivka and in the areas of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and Pishchane, with another clash still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched seven attacks today on Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi and Torske, with one battle still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Russian units attempted 10 times to advance on Ukrainian positions near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka and toward Vyiimka. One engagement is still underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out two offensive actions near Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian troops tried six times to break into Ukrainian defenses near Katerynivka, Yablunivka, Poltavka and toward Oleksandro-Shultyne and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day Russian occupiers have made 35 attempts to push Ukrainian troops from their positions near Volodymyrivka, Zapovidne, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne and toward Rodynske, Promin and Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces are holding the line and have already repelled 27 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy assaults, while seven clashes are still ongoing. The Russians are trying to advance near Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Olhivka and toward Filiia and Novoivanivka.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out an airstrike near the settlement of Olhivka.