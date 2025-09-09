ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9542 visitors online
News Photo Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
2 402 18

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,090,010 people (+950 per day), 11,169 tanks, 32,577 artillery systems, 23,261 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,090,010 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 9.09.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1090010 (+950) people

tanks - 11169 (+1) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23261 (+3) units

artillery systems - 32577 (+32) units

MLRS - 1482 (+1) units

air defence systems - 1217 (+0) units

aircraft - 422 (+0) units

helicopters - 341 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 57504 (+226)

cruise missiles - 3691 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 61207 (+72)

special equipment - 3963 (+2)

Watch more: Spartan brigade drones eliminate occupiers trying to flee and knock down UAVs with rifles. VIDEO

elimination of the Russian Federation
Photo: General Staff

"The data is being updated," the General Staff adds.

Author: 

Russian Army (9929) Armed Forces HQ (4411) liquidation (2739) elimination (5765)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 