Spartan brigade drones eliminate occupiers trying to flee and knock down UAVs with rifles. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 3rd Operational Brigade named after Colonel Petro Bolbochan "Spartan" of the National Guard of Ukraine showcased the effective use of strike drones on one of the frontline sectors.

According to Censor.NET, UAV operators eliminated an occupier hiding between parts of a building with precise payload drops. Another Russian soldier was taken out while trying to flee on a motorcycle. One more occupier attempted to shoot down a Ukrainian drone by throwing his assault rifle at it but was also eliminated.

The brigade noted that Spartan destroys enemy infantry both in open terrain and in shelters. A video of the operation’s results was released on the Telegram channel of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Watch more: Occupiers flee into brush — ’Steel Lions’ strike drones chase them down and eliminate them. VIDEO