Occupiers flee into brush — ’Steel Lions’ strike drones chase them down and eliminate them. VIDEO
Russian soldiers tried to conceal themselves in dense thickets near Toretsk and Zarichne but were detected and eliminated by strike drones of the 63rd Mechanized Brigade "Steel Lions."
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the occupiers fleeing in panic from their shelters as FPV drones approached. Ukrainian troops carried out 13 precise drops, hitting enemy manpower.
