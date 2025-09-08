About 10 occupiers hiding in trenches and tree line eliminated by drones of 82nd SAAB. VIDEO

Operators of strike drones from the 82nd Separate Air Assault Bukovyna Brigade (SAAB) of Ukraine’s Armed Forces eliminated around ten Russian soldiers on the Donetsk front.

As reported by Censor.NET, the assault troops located enemy positions in tree lines and trenches using FPV drones. Footage of the strikes was published on the brigade’s social media channels. In a caption to the video, soldiers of the 82nd Brigade called the occupiers "lone rangers laying down their heads on foreign soil."

