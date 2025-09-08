Russia attacks Ukraine with new "BM-35" kamikaze drones. VIDEO
Russian troops are using new BM-35 kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine. The defence forces managed to intercept video from a new type of UAV.
This was reported by a radio technology specialist, military man Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash), Censor.NET informs.
"Another video interception. The UAV that we mistakenly called Italmash for a long time is attacking the Sumy administration," he said.
According to the Militarnyi media outlet, the drone has an aerodynamic design with a delta wing and an unspecified number of warheads.
The BM-35 is equipped with a two-stroke DLE petrol engine with a propeller located in the nose of the fuselage. It also has an analogue video transmission system operating in the 3.3 GHz frequency band and a heading camera.
The enemy has repeatedly attacked frontline settlements with this type of UAV. Initially, experts believed that the BM-35 belonged to the ZALA family of drones called Italmaz. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine did not identify the type of drone.
The camera in this model is not built into the nose fairing, as in other series, but is mounted on a gyro-stabilised gimbal at the bottom of the front of the body. This allows for real-time video streaming and provides remote control of the drone via a radio channel.
At the same time, the video signal can be transmitted with a noticeable delay and only within the coverage area of the Russian network infrastructure.
