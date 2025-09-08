Russia attacks Ukraine with new "BM-35" kamikaze drones. VIDEO

Russian troops are using new BM-35 kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine. The defence forces managed to intercept video from a new type of UAV.

This was reported by a radio technology specialist, military man Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash), Censor.NET informs.

"Another video interception. The UAV that we mistakenly called Italmash for a long time is attacking the Sumy administration," he said.

According to the Militarnyi media outlet, the drone has an aerodynamic design with a delta wing and an unspecified number of warheads.

The BM-35 is equipped with a two-stroke DLE petrol engine with a propeller located in the nose of the fuselage. It also has an analogue video transmission system operating in the 3.3 GHz frequency band and a heading camera.

The enemy has repeatedly attacked frontline settlements with this type of UAV. Initially, experts believed that the BM-35 belonged to the ZALA family of drones called Italmaz. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine did not identify the type of drone.

Photo: DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE OF UKRAINE

The camera in this model is not built into the nose fairing, as in other series, but is mounted on a gyro-stabilised gimbal at the bottom of the front of the body. This allows for real-time video streaming and provides remote control of the drone via a radio channel.

At the same time, the video signal can be transmitted with a noticeable delay and only within the coverage area of the Russian network infrastructure.

