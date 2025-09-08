Ruscists struck house in Novodonetske with drone: 2 people killed, there are wounded. PHOTO

On the night of 8 September 2025, the occupation forces attacked the village of Novodonetske, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region, with a "Geran-2" Shahed-type strike UAV.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, the hit took place in a two-storey residential building where civilians were in their homes. A 77-year-old pensioner and his 51-year-old daughter died from their injuries. The deceased's 76-year-old wife and 67-year-old man sustained injuries. They were provided with qualified medical care.

Photo: Novodonetske after the shelling / Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

In addition to the house, a car was damaged at the site of the enemy attack.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the criminal proceedings over a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.