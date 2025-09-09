Defence forces repelled 51 enemy assaults in Novopavlivka direction and more than 60 attacks in Pokrovsk direction in 24 hours, - General Staff

In total, 195 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline yesterday, 8 September 2025.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 74 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used five missiles and dropped 148 guided bombs. In addition, 5,516 kamikaze drones were used to attack and 4,989 shellings were made on the positions of our troops and settlements, 86 of which were made from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka, Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

Yesterday, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces hit five control points and one artillery system.

The General Staff reminds that the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 950 people. Ukrainian troops also neutralised a tank, three armoured combat vehicles, 32 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, 226 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 72 vehicles and two special vehicles of the occupiers.

Situation in the North

As noted, 11 combat engagements were recorded on the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions yesterday. The enemy carried out 12 air strikes, dropped a total of 25 guided aerial bombs and fired 207 artillery shells, including 18 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi sector, five combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Stroivka.

Nine occupiers' attacks were registered in the Kupiansk sector over the last day. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Myrne, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka and in the direction of Novoplatonivka.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman sector, trying to advance in the areas of Kolodiazi, Novomykhailivka, Hlushchenkove, Torske, and towards Shandryholove.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defence Forces seven times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Vyimka and towards Yampil.

It is also noted that four combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector in the areas of Minkivka, Stupochky, Bila Hora and towards Bondarne yesterday.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka and Poltavka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 64 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, Sukhyi Yar, Shakhove, Molodetske and in the direction of Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Novoekonomichne, Novopavlivka," the statement said.

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Novopavlivka sector, the Defence Forces repelled 51 enemy assaults in the areas of Filiia, Yalta, Piddubne, Tolstoy, Lisne, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, Novoivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Maliivka, Novoheorhiivka, Zelene Pole, Zaporizke, Obratne, Olhivske, and Poltavka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaipillia and Orikhiv directions.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks towards Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, actively undermining the aggressor's offensive potential in the rear.