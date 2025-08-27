Russians are attacking most in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. MAP

On August 26, the Ukrainian Armed Forces engaged in 173 combat clashes with Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes and 64 air strikes, used two missiles, and dropped 109 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,625 shellings, including 21 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,891 kamikaze drones.



The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Stara Huta in the Sumy region; Bilohiria and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Antonivka in the Kherson region.

Defeating the enemy

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, three artillery systems, and one other important enemy target.

Combat operations

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian units repelled 15 attacks by the occupiers over the past day. The enemy also carried out three air strikes, dropping five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 201 shelling attacks, including one with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near Hlyboky, Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and in the direction of Doroshivka. They were repelled.

Eight combat engagements took place yesterday in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault in the direction of the settlements of Kupiansk and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

The enemy attacked 34 times in the Liman direction. They attempted to break through our defenses near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrne, and Torske, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Olgivka, Shandryholove, Stavy, Dronivka, and Serebrianka.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces stopped nine offensive actions by the invaders in the area of Hryhorivka and in the direction of Serebryanka, Vyimka, and Fedorivka.

Six combat engagements were recorded yesterday in the Kramatorsk direction, with the occupiers attempting to advance towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and in the direction of the settlements of Berestok, Stepanivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 44 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nikanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Volodymyrivka, Rubizhne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Filiya.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 23 attacks in the Novopavlivka direction near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Komyshuvakha, Novogeorgiivka, and in the direction of Filiya, Iskra, and Oleksandrohrad.

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions.

In the Prydniprovsky region, the aggressor's troops made three futile attempts to advance on the positions of our units.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups by the aggressor have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.