Russian troops have occupied Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy occupied Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka, and also advanced near Shevchenko, Bila Hora and Oleksandro-Shultyne," the report said.

