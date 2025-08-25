Defence forces have liberated Novomykhailivka and pushed back enemy near Zelenyi Hai, - DeepState. MAP

The defence forces have liberated Novomykhailivka and are holding Zelenyi Hai, while the enemy has advanced in Udachne and near Sobolivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated Novomykhailivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and pushed back the enemy in Zelenyi Hai (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region). The enemy has advanced in Udachne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and near Sobolivka (Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region)," the statement said.

Read more: Defence forces repelled Russians near Andriivka in Sumy region. Enemy advanced near Vilne Pole, Kamianske and Plavni - DeepState. MAP







