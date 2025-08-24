4 224 4
Defence forces repelled Russians near Andriivka in Sumy region. Enemy advanced near Vilne Pole, Kamianske and Plavni - DeepState. MAP
Ukrainian defence forces have pushed back Russian occupiers near Andriivka in the Sumy region. The enemy is advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.
"The map has been updated. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have pushed back the enemy near Andriivka (Sumy region). The enemy has advanced near Vilne Pole (Donetsk region), Kamianske and Plavni (Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password