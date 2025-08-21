5 939 23
Russians have advanced near Torske and four other settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are advancing near 5 settlements in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy has advanced near Torske, Filiia, Zaporizke, Maliivka and Vilne Pole," the report says.
