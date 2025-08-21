ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13843 visitors online
News Update of DeepState map
5 939 23

Russians have advanced near Torske and four other settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing near 5 settlements in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has advanced near Torske, Filiia, Zaporizke, Maliivka and Vilne Pole," the report says.

See more: Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault near Dobropillia and launch counterattack, closing in on occupiers. PHOTO

Russian advance in Donetsk region

Russian advance in Dnipropetrovsk region

Author: 

Donetsk region (4313) Dnipropetrovska region (1663) Synelnykivskyy district (149) Volnovaskyy district (256) Kramatorskyy district (480) Maliyivka (3) Filiya (1) Vilne Pole (5) Zaporizke (1) Torske (18) war in Ukraine (3513) DeepState (220)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 