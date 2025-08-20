Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault near Dobropillia and launch counterattack, closing in on occupiers. PHOTO

Ukrainian forces have repelled a Russian advance near Dobropillia in Donetsk region and launched a counterattack, putting thousands of occupying troops at risk of encirclement.

According to the BBC, as cited by Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders are moving to encircle the Russians.

So far, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have retaken settlements along the Rubizhne–Zolotyi Kolodiaz–Vesele line. Ukrainian troops have driven a wedge into the base of the Russian salient, creating a threat of encirclement for the entire grouping behind the breakthrough.

Some Russian units that pushed furthest north have already been cut off from their main forces.

"Overall, however, the situation on this sector of the front remains difficult and could change abruptly at any moment," the BBC adds

Read more: We are defending and liberating Ukrainian territory. Units in Donetsk region receive assistance and reinforcement, - Syrskyi